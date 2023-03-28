2 arrested, fentanyl seized after raid at Campbell River home

The Campbell River RCMP say two people were arrested after police executed a search warrant at a home near the north end of the city earlier this month.

Mounties say the property on Ebert Road was the site of four suspected overdose deaths since 2017.

On March 16, police searched the home and arrested a 66-year-old woman from Campbell River as well as a 27-year-old man from the Lower Mainland.

Mounties also seized several weapons, ammunition and a replica firearm, as well as more than $3,000 in cash, 13 grams of fentanyl, 17 grams of crack cocaine, four grams of cocaine, 316 hydromorphone pills and several other prescription medications.

Police say both the woman and the man have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in June.

Mounties are encouraging community members to report illegal activity to the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.