2 arrested for uttering threats during protest at North Vancouver Islamic centre, RCMP say

Mounties in North Vancouver say two people have been arrested in connection to "ongoing demonstrations" at a local Islamic centre.

The arrests stem from an incident that occurred on Friday, Nov. 18, at Ghadir Cultural and Educational Centre. North Vancouver RCMP said in a news release that about 50 protesters "disrupted a planned service," with some protesters spitting on, threatening and assaulting worshippers.

Mounties did not name the two people arrested, but said one was arrested for uttering threats and assault, while the other was arrested for uttering threats.

"The investigations continue, and more arrests are expected," police said.

Police also did not elaborate on the reason for the protest, but a post on the Islamic centre's Facebook page includes a detailed account of events from the centre's perspective.

The post describes the protesters as "a group of violent Iranians, who, under the guise of protesting against the Islamic Republic of Iran, shamelessly attacked the Center and subjected the Center and the attendees of its program, including the young children attending the educational program, to verbal and physical abuse."

It goes on to note that the centre is a registered Canadian charity known for helping Iranian immigrants new to Vancouver, and that it is "free of political affiliations and motives and funded solely by its members."

For their part, police said they are "working closely with community leaders, partner agencies and the RCMP Divisional Liaison Team to promote lawful and peaceful protests."

"Our main concerns are for the safety of the public and for the demonstrators’ rights to freedom of expression," said Const. Mansoor Sahak, in the release.

"We will not tolerate abusive and criminal behaviour."

Police said they are "appealing for calm in the community" and will fully investigate any reports of assault, property damage or intimidation.

Anyone with information on the Nov. 18 incidents or related investigations is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311, police said.