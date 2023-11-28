2 arrested for weekend arsons: P.E.I. RCMP

Two people have been arrested in connection to alleged incidents of arson at several cottages in Prince Edward Island over the weekend.

According to a Tuesday news release, Dakota Ellis, 19, was charged with arson in connection to an alleged incident at Scotchfort residence.

Ellis is also looking at charges in relation to cottage fires in Donaldston and Stanhope.

Police say a youth, who cannot be named, was arrested and charged with break, enter and arson in connection to the Donaldston and Stanhope cottage fires.

"These arsons have greatly impacted individuals and invoked fear into our communities, and these charges will hopefully bring some sense of closure to this crime spree," said Kevin Lewis, acting commanding officer superintendent, in the release.

