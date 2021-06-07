2 arrested in California road rage shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos Two people were arrested Sunday in connection to a road rage shooting in Southern California that killed a 6-year-old boy, the California Highway Patrol said. Some N.B. schools close due to extreme temperatures School districts throughout New Brunswick sent students home early on Monday, amid soaring temperatures and heat warnings for the central and southern regions of the province. Greater Sudbury announces fire ban, effective Tuesday With extremely hot and dry weather conditions expected to continue through the coming days, Greater Sudbury has declared an open-air fire ban effective June 8 at 12:01 a.m. Would you get your COVID-19 shots for $25k? Sask. NDP proposes vaccine lottery incentive In an effort to increase vaccine uptake, the Saskatchewan NDP is proposing a lottery incentive of $25,000.