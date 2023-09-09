2 arrested in Friday morning home invasion

Two people have been arrested in connection to a violent home invasion Friday morning in northeast Edmonton.

Police say they were called to a house near 150 Avenue and 29 Street around 4 a.m.

When they arrived, officers say they found multiple people injured – inlcuding one person with a gunshot wound.

That person's injuries were not life-threatening.

The parties were known to each other, police say, and two of the people involved have been arrested.

No other details about the incident have been released.