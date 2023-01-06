iHeartRadio

2 arrested in Grande Prairie drug-trafficking investigation


In late 2022, authorities found 70 grams of cocaine, 179 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of GHB, and 18 grams of ketamine in a Grande Prairie apartment. Two men were arrested. (Credit: ALERT)

Police in northern Alberta seized $15,000 worth of cocaine and methamphetamine and arrested two Grande Prairie men recently.

The drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in an apartment building in late 2022, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) says.

The pair of men were arrested on Dec. 20. One faces charges related to drug trafficking. The other was wanted on outstanding warrants. 

