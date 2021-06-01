2 arrested in St. Albert following month-long drug investigation: police
RCMP executed a search warrant on May 22 at a home on Mission Avenue in St. Albert after a month-long drug trafficking investigation.
Police say the search resulted in a number of items being seized, including:
- .22 calibre long rifle
- 20 gauge sawn off shotgun
- Ammunition
- Black BB gun
- $3,160 in cash
- Bill counter
- 678 psilocybin capsules
- 212 grams of dried psilocybin
- 236.6 grams of dried cannabis
- 180.93 grams of cannabis concentrates
- 9,508 milligrams of cannabis edibles
Colton Myers, 18, of St. Albert and a 15-year-old female youth also from St. Albert were arrested. RCMP say they face a number of charges:
- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Three counts of possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
- Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number had been altered
- Two counts of storing a prohibited or restricted firearm in a careless manner
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose to the public
- Two counts of possession of a firearm with a license
- Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
The female youth is scheduled to appear in St. Albert provincial court on July 6. Colton Myers is scheduled to appear in St. Albert provincial court on June 21.