2 arrested in St. Albert following month-long drug investigation: police

Credit: St. Albert RCMP

RCMP executed a search warrant on May 22 at a home on Mission Avenue in St. Albert after a month-long drug trafficking investigation.

Police say the search resulted in a number of items being seized, including:

  • .22 calibre long rifle
  • 20 gauge sawn off shotgun
  • Ammunition
  • Black BB gun
  • $3,160 in cash
  • Bill counter
  • 678 psilocybin capsules
  • 212 grams of dried psilocybin
  • 236.6 grams of dried cannabis
  • 180.93 grams of cannabis concentrates
  • 9,508 milligrams of cannabis edibles

Colton Myers, 18, of St. Albert and a 15-year-old female youth also from St. Albert were arrested. RCMP say they face a number of charges:

  • Two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • Three counts of possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
  • Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number had been altered
  • Two counts of storing a prohibited or restricted firearm in a careless manner
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose to the public
  • Two counts of possession of a firearm with a license
  • Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

The female youth is scheduled to appear in St. Albert provincial court on July 6. Colton Myers is scheduled to appear in St. Albert provincial court on June 21.