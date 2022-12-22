2 arrests made following Fort McMurray dealership heist of 13 vehicles

Two men face charges related to the theft of a dozen trucks and SUVs from a dealership in northern Alberta.

RCMP initially said 13 vehicles were taken from NorthStar Ford in Fort McMurray overnight on Nov. 17.

Five of the stolen vehicles have been found by police in Alberta and British Columbia, but investigators are still looking for seven. A 13th vehicle that was initially reported stolen was later found not to have been.

The vehicles are worth about $1.1 million in total, owner Marty Giles confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.

Giles believed the keys were stolen earlier and the thieves came back at night. His security video captured at least 12 people involved, he said, and he's never had a theft this big before.

A 41-year-old man from Wheatland County was arrested near Gleichen, Alta. He is facing criminal charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He is set to appear in Siksika Provincial Court on Jan. 12.

A 38-year-old man from Grande Prairie was arrested in West Kelowna, B.C. He is facing 10 charges including theft, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and gun charges.

He has been remanded into custody in B.C., and will appear in court on Jan. 9.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780- 788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).