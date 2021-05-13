2 Aylmer, Ont. residents fined in relation to 'Freedom Protest' in March

Two more people have been fined following the 'Freedom Protest' held in London on March 20 for violating the Reopening Act of Ontario.

A 57-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, both from Aylmer, have each been issued a summons to appear in court after participating in the anti-lockdown rally.

Last month, summons were issued to a 24-year-old woman and a 38-year-old woman for organizing the event, which exceeded provincial limits for attendees.

A few hundred people gathered for speeches at Victoria Park and then marched down Richmond Street.

"At a time when case counts continue to be high and we are seeing increased pressure on healthcare systems across Ontario, the City of London strongly discourages activities that don’t comply with health precautions that are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community," a statement from the City said.

"Indoor gatherings of any size are not permitted during the Stay-at-Home Order. Outside gatherings are limited to members of one’s immediate household only," it went on to say.