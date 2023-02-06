2 B.C. cities have the longest average wait times for walk-in clinics in Canada

The average wait time for walk-in clinics in British Columbia is more than double the national average, according to online clinic tracker Medimap.

British Columbians had to wait an average of 79 minutes before they could see a doctor at a walk-in clinic in 2022.

That total is more than double the national average of 37 minutes last year.

In 2022, B.C.'s average wait time to see a doctor at a walk-in clinic rose 21 minutes compared to the 2021, and 37 minutes compared to 2020.

"The drastic increase in average wait times at walk-in clinics provides further evidence that healthcare systems across the country are struggling to provide adequate care," said Medimap CEO Thomas Jankowski in a release Wednesday.

In two B.C. cities, the average wait time to meet with a doctor at a walk-in clinic was over two hours.

The longest wait time is in North Vancouver, where residents have to wait an average of 160 minutes, or two hours and 40 minutes, to speak with a doctor.

The second longest wait time is in Victoria, where patients have to wait 137 minutes, or two hours and 17 minutes, according to Medimap.

Comparatively, Ontario is the province with the shortest wait time to see a doctor at a walk-in clinic.

In 2022, the average wait time was 25 minutes in Ontario, which still marked an increase of about 10 minutes compared to 2021.

The shortest wait time to access a doctor at a walk-in clinic in B.C. is in Richmond, according to Medimap, where the average wait time is about 31 minutes.

Nova Scotia was the province with the highest average wait time in Canada for 2022, with residents having to wait an average of 83 minutes to see a doctor at a walk-in clinic.

However, B.C. is still home to the top two cities with the longest average wait times in all of Canada in North Vancouver and Victoria.