2 B.C. nurses punished for 'diverting narcotics'

Two B.C. nurses were disciplined by their professional college this week for diverting narcotics from their workplaces.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives posted the consent agreements with the two registered nurses on its website this week. There is no indication that the cases are related, and limited details about each one have been provided, reflecting the nurses' rights to keep their personal health information private.

Neither nurse is named, nor is their age, gender or place of work specified.

The first consent agreement was accepted by the college's inquiry committee on Nov. 20.

"The concerns giving rise to the complaint included the registrant diverting medication, including narcotics, from the employer, and falsification of records in order to conceal the diversion activities," a summary of the agreement on the BCCNM website reads.

Under the consent agreement, the nurse agreed to limits on their practice "designed to prevent the circumstances leading to the practice concern from reoccurring."

"The registrant provided an independent medical assessment documenting health concerns to BCCNM which could impact their ability to provide safe patient care," the summary reads. "The independent medical assessment identified the registrant as fit to practice nursing, and they provided information regarding compliance with treatment recommendations."

The consent agreement will remain in place for a minimum of three years, according to the college.

The second case saw a consent agreement accepted by the college's inquiry committee on Nov. 21.

The complaint in this case also involved a registered nurse "diverting narcotics medication from the workplace." The nurse was also accused of "being impaired at work" and "attempting to engage a client in an effort to obscure diversion activities," according to a summary of the consent agreement.

This nurse, too, provided an independent medical assessment regarding a health concern, and agreed to limits on their practice.

The nurse was given a reprimand and "a limit on narcotics access and handling, designed to prevent the risk of reoccurring circumstances that led to the practice concern."

The consent agreement will remain in place for four years, according to the college.

"The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public," both summaries conclude.