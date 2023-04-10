$2-billion acute care hospital in Windsor-Essex expected to cost more
The $2-billion acute care hospital in Windsor is now expected to cost more due to inflation.
“It's unfortunate. Arguably, we should be cutting the ribbon right now and we're not,” says Windsor Regional Hospital president and CEO David Musyj.
The rezoning application was originally approved five years ago, but due to appeals over the location by the group CAMPP, the Citizens for an Accountable Mega Hospital planning process – the project was put on hold.
CAMPP lost the final court decision in May of 2021.
Musyj says plans for phase 1.3 (formerly stage 2) will be submitted to the ministry of health this month and the hope is to get a shovel in the ground in 2026.
The acute care hospital is expected to open in 2030 as further delay will likely increase construction costs.
"The goal here is to hopefully get non-residential construction costs at a 3 per cent growth rate - which was prior to COVID, which is where it was sitting,” says Musyj. “It's not there now. It's 7 -8 per cent per year and as I stated as Statistic Canada stated - for the first quarter of 2022 it was 13 per cent for non-residential."
-
April is Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness MonthA flag representing organ and tissue donation is flying over city hall in Greater Sudbury to mark Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness Month.
-
Canadore College launches its clean water initiative strategy, looks to create safe drinking water for allCanadore College in North Bay is opening up what's called a ‘water teaching lodge’. This is part of the post-secondary institution’s larger commitment to a clean water initiative to help First Nations who do not have access to clean drinking water.
-
RCMP searching for teen girl missing from Stony Plain, Alta.Mounties west of Edmonton issued a missing persons alert Wednesday for 14-year-old Alexis Stevens.
-
Springer hits walkoff single in 10th inning win against Detroit TigersGeorge Springer drove in Danny Jansen with the winning run in the 10th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 4-3 walkoff win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.
-
Georgian culinary students put creations up for grabsAfter months of hard work, some student chefs put their creations up for grabs tonight.
-
-
B.C. real estate: Here's what $2 million can buyIn northeastern B.C., $2 million can buy you an 11,000-square-foot lodge that sleeps 28 and boasts more than 100 acres of land. On Vancouver's west side, it can buy you a teardown or a townhouse, but not much else.
-
Save or start over? Debate continues over future of Stratford’s first hospitalSome community members aren’t ready to say goodbye to Stratford's first hospital. City council heard from supporters who want it to save it, but the HPHA says it's "not responsible to repurpose it."
-
B.C. announces new affordable units but middle-class still feeling housing squeezeThrough a new partnership with municipalities and Metro Vancouver, the province plans to build an additional 2,000 affordable rental homes in the next decade.