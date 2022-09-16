2 bodies found in car outside Golden, B.C.
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Journalist/Producer
Ryan White
Mounties are investigating after two people were found dead in a vehicle east of Golden, B.C. on the weekend.
Members of the Golden-Field RCMP detachment were called to a location east of the townsite, near Bowles-Evans Forest Service Road, on Sunday after a car with two bodies inside was spotted.
The B.C. RCMP major crime unit is leading the investigation into the deaths that are considered suspicious. The nature of the deaths and the identities of the deceased have not been released.
Investigators believe the "sudden deaths" were the result of an isolated incident and there is no risk to the general public.
-
Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash in MississaugaA motorcycle rider has been critically injured after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.
-
Man arrested after allegedly trying to break into garages in Cornwallis Park: N.S. RCMPA Nova Scotia man was arrested after an incident in Cornwallis Park on Thursday evening.
-
Morning house fire in EstaireGreater Sudbury police and fire services are on the scene of a house fire in Estaire in the south end of Greater Sudbury.
-
'Part of our healing': Former royal guard says pageantry of Queen's funeral events necessary for U.K.Duncan Rasor, who served as a royal guard to Queen Elizabeth II in 1999, says the grandeur surrounding the late monarch's funeral and commemorative events leading up to it are necessary for the United Kingdom to move forward.
-
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its sideAn honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps searching for first win over Seattle Sounders in five yearsFor the second year in a row, the Vancouver Whitecaps need a big result against their regional rivals in order to preserve their faint playoff hopes.
-
'He will turn the last lap': Langford race car driver reflects on 68 years at Western SpeedwayThis weekend, Westshore Motorsports Park, formerly known as Western Speedway, will hold its final event in its current location. The hope is to find a new location, but so far, that hasn’t happened.
-
Foggy start to day across southern OntarioSeveral fog advisories are in effect around the region Saturday morning. London-Middlesex, Elgin, Huron-Perth, Oxford and Sarnia-Lambton are all under the advisory.
-
Foggy start to the day in Windsor-EssexA foggy start to the morning in Windsor-Essex but an advisory from Environment Canada has been lifted.