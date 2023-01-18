2 bodies found inside Okanagan home, B.C. RCMP investigating
An RCMP major crime unit has been called in to investigate after the discovery of two bodies inside a home in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley.
A police statement says North Okanagan RCMP received a report of an assault with a weapon on Tuesday and found the bodies inside a home in the municipality of Coldstream.
Police say a man with potentially life-threatening injuries was also found in the home and another man was taken into custody.
The injured man was transported to hospital for medical treatment.
RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark says the initial investigation leads police to believe that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public.
Police say a burning vehicle was discovered at another location, but no link between that and the deaths has been established.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2023.
