2 Calgarians win $2 million lotteries on same day

Two Calgarians are celebrating after their numbers got chosen on the same day in two different lottery draws.

Rajendra Rai is $2 million richer after a Dec. 3 Lotto 6/49 draw, while Jaswinder Saini's ticket in the Western Max draw also won him a $2 million prize.

"I had to ask myself if it was real or if I was dreaming," said Rai, who bought his winning ticket at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 5500 Falsbridge Drive a few hours before the Saturday night drawing.

"I was with my wife, and she was just as excited as I was," he added.

The couple says they are thinking of starting a small business and paying off their house – and maybe taking a trip.

"My wife asked me a few weeks ago if I could see the family in Nepal, and I told her as soon as I win the lottery," he explained with a laugh. "So, we’ll be doing that, and my mom and dad are so excited!"

"I can’t even express how winning feels," he added.

"I wasn’t expecting this!"

Saini bought his winning ticket from 7-Eleven at 6688 Martindale Gate N.E. on the morning of the draw.

The next day, he returned to check the number using the self-serve ticket checker. That's where he discovered he had won the Western 649 $2 million prize by matching all six numbers

"I had to keep counting the zeroes!" he recalled. After double-checking it, he asked the cashier to scan it at the store’s lottery terminal.

It was a winning number.

"I wasn’t expecting it," he continued. "I was very calm."