iHeartRadio

2 Calgarians win $2 million lotteries on same day


Jaswinder Saini bought his winning ticket from 7-Eleven at 6688 Martindale Gate N.E. on the morning of the draw.

Two Calgarians are celebrating after their numbers got chosen on the same day in two different lottery draws.

Rajendra Rai is $2 million richer after a Dec. 3 Lotto 6/49 draw, while Jaswinder Saini's ticket in the Western Max draw also won him a $2 million prize.

"I had to ask myself if it was real or if I was dreaming," said Rai, who bought his winning ticket at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 5500 Falsbridge Drive a few hours before the Saturday night drawing.

"I was with my wife, and she was just as excited as I was," he added.

The couple says they are thinking of starting a small business and paying off their house – and maybe taking a trip.

"My wife asked me a few weeks ago if I could see the family in Nepal, and I told her as soon as I win the lottery," he explained with a laugh. "So, we’ll be doing that, and my mom and dad are so excited!"

"I can’t even express how winning feels," he added.

"I wasn’t expecting this!"

Saini bought his winning ticket from 7-Eleven at 6688 Martindale Gate N.E. on the morning of the draw.

The next day, he returned to check the number using the self-serve ticket checker. That's where he discovered he had won the Western 649 $2 million prize by matching all six numbers

"I had to keep counting the zeroes!" he recalled. After double-checking it, he asked the cashier to scan it at the store’s lottery terminal.

It was a winning number.

"I wasn’t expecting it," he continued. "I was very calm."

12