2 Calgary-area men spin their way to $250K and $800K in lottery wins
A couple of Calgary area men were big winners in the Big Spin and Bigger Spin lotteries recently.
Calgarian Dustin Long spun the Big Spin wheel and took home $250,000 while Richard Ford of Okotoks spun the Bigger Spin and walked away an $800,000 winner.
Long bought his $5 Big Spin ticket from a Petro Canada station at 1840 Ninth Avenue S.E. in Calgary.
"When you grab the wheel to give it a spin, there's a lot going through your mind," Long said, about the thoughts running through his head as he realized he'd won $250,000.
Both the $5 Big Spin and $10 the Bigger Spin are instant tickets with one noticeable difference: not only can a player win cash prizes with the instant scratch ticket, but they can also uncover a 'Spin Win' then learn their prize through an animated prize wheel on the screen of their local Lotto Spot retailer.
If a player's Spin Win prize reveals a 'Big Spin', they receive a $10,000 prize plus a chance to spin a real wheel at their own individual spin event. A Big Spin winner can take home anywhere from $100,000 to $500,000 while a Bigger Spin winner can spin the wheel to take home anywhere from $200,000 up to $1 million.
