2 Calgary men charged after Strathmore RCMP seize drugs, cash at check stop

Two Calgary men face charges after a traffic check stop by Strathmore RCMP yielded quantities of cash and drugs.

On March 25, around 1:35 a.m., police conducted a check stop on Parklane Drive near Thomas Drive.

During the check stop, a black sedan with two people inside approached. An alcohol screening of the driver resulted in a caution reading.

A 30-day suspension was issued, in addition to a seven-day vehicle seizure.

The vehicle was searched before being impounded, and police say officers discovered a backpack containing what appeared to be illegal drugs.

The driver and passenger were both arrested.

Police seized $2,540 in cash; about 548 grams of fentanyl mixed with bromazolam, with an estimated street value of $109,600; about 79 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $7, 900; and around 384 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $38,400.

The driver, 21-year-old Sebastian Gilet-Smith, and passenger, 22-year-old Brandon Prechner, are both charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

"The arrests and seizures in this matter (are) attributed to the dedication and diligence of our members who were working that night to keep our community safe. Not only from impaired drivers, but as it turned out in this case, from the potential distribution of approximately 9,478 combined doses of illicit drugs." said Sgt. Mark Wielgosz, Strathmore RCMP detachment commander.