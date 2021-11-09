2 Calgary men in life-threatening condition after early morning collision outside Banff

Two Calgary truck drivers were injured early Tuesday morning when two semi-tractors collided outside Banff.

The incident took place around 7 a.m. on Hwy. 93, between the Alberta and B.C. boundary just west of Castle Junction, when a semi-tractor trailer and dump truck collided, RCMP confirmed.

Two Calgary men, one 42 and the other 53 years old, were transported to Foothills Hospital in life-threatening condition.

According to a STARS spokesperson, a 42-year-old man sustained multiple traumatic injuries. He was airlifted from Mineral Springs hospital in Banff to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary, while the 53-year-old was transported via ground ambulance.

The investigation continues.