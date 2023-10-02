2 Calgary weekend shootings believed to be connected, targeted: police

Police believe two shootings in southwest and southeast Calgary over the weekend are connected and targeted the same person.

The Calgary police organized crime and offender management section is investigating the two shootings that occurred on Saturday afternoon.

Calgary police initially said one of the shootings occurred in northwest Calgary, in the area of Sarcee Trail and Stoney Trail.

However, in a news release Monday, police said a driver reported a shooting involving two vehicles on westbound Glenmore Trail, near 37 Street S.W. around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

Approximately 30 minutes later, officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Seton Passage S.E. after a man was reportedly shot while parking his vehicle.

Police located a man who had been shot. He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Suspects are believed to have fired multiple rounds during the incident in Seton, striking four surrounding residences, before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

Investigators determined the two shootings were connected and are reviewing evidence from both scenes.

Police said no suspect description has been confirmed and the victim is uncooperative.

"The level of violence and blatant disregard for public safety that these offenders demonstrated is extremely concerning and will not be tolerated," Staff Sergeant Roland Stewart of the Organized Crime Response Unit said.

"While both of these incidents were targeted, the safety of innocent bystanders was put at risk on Saturday, and we know many Calgarians are also alarmed. We’ve dedicated resources from across our Service to investigate these shootings and asking anyone with information or dashcam from the area to come forward."

Investigators are looking for any dash-cam footage from drivers travelling on southbound and eastbound Tsuut’ina Trail/Stoney Trail, between Glenmore Trail S.W. and 52 Street S.E., on Sept. 30 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash-can footage to call 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477, visiting www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.