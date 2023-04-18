2 Canadian cities among the best places to travel in the world in 2023

As summer approaches, many people are making travel plans. If you’re not sure where to go, a list compiled by experts might help you find the “best” places – including a couple in Canada.

Forbes published a list of “23 best places to travel around the world in 2023,” based on experts' opinions, and two destinations are in Canada.

Released in March, this year’s list was chosen by women travel experts and influencers, as a way to mark Women’s History Month.

Those experts chose Edmonton and Victoria as the only cities in Canada that made the Forbes list.

According to the them, "Edmonton is a vibrant urban centre in the heart of the wilderness," with "18 hours of daylight during summer and castle made of icicles during the winter."

Edmonton’s craft beer scene, including the unofficial brewery district, nicknamed Happy Beer Street, was highlighted by Forbes.

The experts mentioned the rich Indigenous history in the area of the Alberta capital, and recommended a visit to Elk Island National Park.

When it comes to the other Canadian city on the list, Victoria, experts described it as “charming,” offering the "unexpected joys" of impressive natural landscapes while still being in a walkable area.

According to the expert cited by Forbes, highlights of the B.C. capital include whale watching with ocean-friendly tour groups and First Nations-led tours.

"Of course it doesn't hurt that Canadians are some of the nicest folks around, too," Seattle-based writer Corinne Whiting said.

In addition to the Canadian destinations, here are the other places that made Forbes' list this year:

• Mallorca, Spain

• Noto Valley, Sicily, Italy

• Isle of Skye, Scotland

• Nice, France

• Interlaken, Switzerland

• Formentera, Spain

• Paros, Greece

• Istanbul, Turkey

• Japan

• Sri Lanka

• Hong Kong

• Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

• Ninh Binh, Vietnam

• Rajasthan, India

• Manizales, Colombia

• Grenada

• Caribbean Coast, Costa Rica

• Namibia

• Oman

• Tasmania, Australia

• Northern Territory, Australia

Read more on why these spots made the list on Forbes.com.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.