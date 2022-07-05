2 cars damaged by broken glass from Stantec Tower
Pieces of glass tumbled from the 29th floor of the Stantec Tower Monday evening, damaging two parked cars.
Around 5:30 p.m., debris from the broken window fell onto cars parked near 103 Avenue and 102 Street.
Tim Shipton, an ICE District Shared Facilities spokesperson, told CTV News in a statement that no one was injured.
"We are aware of an issue related to some glass panes on Stantec Tower and have been working diligently to repair, replace or apply protective film to affected tower windows to prevent debris from becoming dislodged from the building," Shipton said.
In June last year, a single panel of glass also fell from the 29th floor of the skyscraper.
Shipton added that scaffolding protection had been applied over all building entrances and sidewalks that will remain in place until protective film can be applied to all windows. Any uncovered walkway will be shut down for the time being.
"As building owners and property managers," Shipton said, "everyone's safety is our number one priority. We know how important it is to resolve this issue."
Protective film is expected to be applied to all windows by the end of this fall.
