Saanich police impounded two vehicles on Saturday night after the pair were allegedly seen racing and speeding excessively on the Patricia Bay Highway.

Police say the cars were spotted travelling between 125 and 130 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. Excessive speeding in B.C. is defined as travelling at least 40 km/h above the posted speed limit.

The police department adds that the drivers were pulled over in the same area where another car was impounded for traveling more than double the posted speed limit last week.

In that instance, a car was impounded for allegedly travelling 178 km/h in the 80 km/h zone.

For a first-time excessive speeding offence, vehicles can be impounded for seven days with the owner paying the towing and storage fees.

On a second offence within two years, vehicles can be impounded for 30 days. On a third offence within two years, the impound length increases to 60 days.