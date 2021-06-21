2 Catholic churches on B.C. reserves burn to ground in 'suspicious' fires on National Indigenous Peoples Day

Two Catholic churches, both located on First Nations reserve land, went up in flames and then burned to the ground in B.C.’s South Okanagan region on National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The first fire destroyed the Sacred Heart Church on Penticton Indian Band land. A Penticton RCMP officer was on patrol when he observed the fire on Green Mountain Road at 1:22 a.m., according to a statement from the RCMP.

“By the time the officer arrived on scene the church was fully engulfed,” reads the statement from Sgt. Jason Bayda of the Penticton South Okanagan RCMP.

The second fire, near Oliver, was on Osoyoos Indian Band land, at St. Gregory’s Church on Nk’Mip Road. Oliver fire crews were called just before 3 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, the church was fully engulfed, and crews stayed on the scene for six hours.

The fires come about a month after the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc announced it had discovered remains of 215 children in unmarked graves at the nearby Kamloops Indian Residential School which was run by church missionaries. Both the Penticton and Osoyoos bands are members of the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council, as is the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc.

Both churches had active congregations.

So far there is no indication that the fires are related to the discovery at the Kamloops school. But the RCMP says the two fires are suspicious.

“We are sensitive to the recent events, but won’t speculate on a motive,” Bayda said.

Fire Chief Bob Graham of the Oliver Fire Department, whose crews responded to the fire on the Osoyoos Indian Band land said firefighters went into defensive mode when they arrived on scene. There was nothing they could do to rescue the church, he said, so they worked to make sure it didn’t spread to the nearby desert brush.

RCMP say they are working with both the Penticton and Osoyoos Indian Bands as they investigate.

“Should our investigations deem these fires as arson, the RCMP will be looking at all possible motives and allow the facts and evidence to direct our investigative action,” Bayda said.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed people or vehicles near either churches either late on June 20 or early on June 21, to contact the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.