2 central Alta. schools shift to online learning due to COVID-19

Two schools near Stettler, Alta., are moving students to at-home learning after staff and students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Donalda School and Big Valley School moved all of its Grade 1-9 students to online learning on Monday after seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Over 10 per cent of students and staff at the two schools tested positive for COVID-19.

A return to in-class learning is planned for the week of Oct. 4.

The moves were made after consultation with Alberta Health Services, a Clearview Public Schools news release stated.

Kindergarten and Playschool students will still attend the two schools in person.

Six of Clearview Public Schools' 10 regular schools are reporting over 10 per cent of students and staff are away due to medical illness:

Big Valley School (partial transition to at-home learning: Gr. 1-9)

Byemoor School

Donalda School (partial transition to at-home learning: Gr. 1-9)

Erskine School

Gus Wetter School

Stettler Elementary School

"Individuals have reported to most schools listed they have tested positive for COVID-19," a Clearview Public Schools news release read.

According to the news release, Clearview Public Schools remain open while staff works with AHS officials to ensure "necessary measures are in place to protect all students and staff."