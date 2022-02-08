2 charged, $25K in drugs seized in Red Deer bust

A three-month investigation in Red Deer led to the seizure of drugs, a loaded handgun and two people being charged.

On Jan. 26, RCMP executed a search warrant on a home in the Vanier Woods neighbourhood.

During the search officers seized:

414 grams of methamphetamine

174 suspected fentanyl pills

28 grams of cocaine

Loaded shotgun

$4,450 cash

Police said the drugs amount to an estimated street value of $25,000. The pills are being submitted for further analysis.

Two men from Red Deer have been charged.

Randi St. German, 41, was charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of proceeds of crime

Breach of a firearms prohibition order

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a loaded firearm

Erick Becker, 33, has been charged with:

Drug trafficking

Possession of proceeds of crime

Breach of a release order

RCMP noted that Becker was charged with similar offences in relation to an Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) investigation in February of last year.

“This was a quick-hit investigation with an immediate positive community impact for Red Deer,” Staff Sgt. Shawn Wallace, with ALERT, said.

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in the community should call police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.