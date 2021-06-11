2 charged, 2nd shooter on the lam after shots fired at business south of Calgary on consecutive days

Two men from Fort McMurray, Alta. face numerous charges, including attempted murder, after shots were fired inside a business south of Calgary Monday and the search continues for the suspect in a similar shooting at the same location the following day.

RCMP were called to an industrial area in Aldersyde, Alta., north of the town of High River, late Monday morning following reports of a shooting inside a business.

Officials say a masked man, armed with a purported pistol, entered the premises and opened fire.

The suspect fled the building and was seen leaving the site in a dark-coloured sedan.

Foothills County, Okokoks and High River RCMP members searched the surrounding areas and a speeding vehicle matching the description was stopped at a rural location.

The two occupants of the car — 21-year-old Keon Terrance Alexander and 20-year-old Zaid Muhammad Azam — were arrested and subsequently charged. Their respective charges include:

Three counts of attempted murder;

Use of a firearm during the commission of an offensive;

Two counts of pointing a firearm; and

Unauthorized possession of a motor vehicle.

The accused remained in custody ahead of their scheduled appearance in Okotoks provincial court on Friday.

On Tuesday, a male suspect fired a shotgun at the same business in the High River Industrial Park.

After the shots were fired, the suspected entered a sedan, possibly a silver or grey Hyundai Elantra, and drove off north in the direction of Highway 2A.

Police believe both shootings were targeted. No injuries have been reported in connection with either incident.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact Foothills County RCMP or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.