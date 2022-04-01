2 charged after bullets shot through front window, Saskatoon police say

Two people are facing several guns charges after a window was shot out in the city's Westmount neighbourhood.

On Thursday morning, Saskatoon police received a mischief call near Rusholme Road.

At the time, CTV News observed a heavy police presence with several officers at a townhouse complex.

Upon arrival, officers heard a gunshot and the tactical unit was called in to assist, according to a news release Friday.

Investigators learned two suspects had been involved in an altercation at the home earlier that morning, which involved two rounds being fired through a front window, police say.

One of the suspects, a 19-year-old man, fled the scene on a transit bus and was arrested shortly after downtown. He was found to be in possession of a gun, police say.

Officers also took a 15-year-old boy into custody at the home. He was found to also be in possession of a gun, according to police.