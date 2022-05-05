2 charged after drugs, cash and counterfeit currency seized in Lethbridge

Two people are facing charges after Lethbridge police seized drugs, cash and counterfeit currency from a vehicle.

The vehicle was reported to police on Wednesday by members of Alberta Sheriff Safer Communities and Neighbourhood (SCAN) unit after officers noted "activity consistent with drug trafficking."

The vehicle was stopped in the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue S. and a search turned up:

28.2 grams of methamphetamine;

5.8 grams of fentanyl;

A smaller amount of cocaine, and;

67.8 grams of marijuana.

Police also seized $145 as proceeds of crime, a counterfeit Canadian $20 bill and an identification card.

Jeffrey Steven Martens, 53, of Lethbridge, has been charged with:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of a controlled substance;

Possession of the proceeds of crime;

Possession of counterfeit money, and;

Possession of an identity document.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.

Margret Ann Clifton, 48, of Shaughnessy, has been charged under the Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act with offences including possession of illicit cannabis and possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis in public.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court on June 28.