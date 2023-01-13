2 charged after robbery and arson in Regina
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
Two people are facing charges following a robbery and arson on Thursday night in Regina.
Officers were called to a convenience store on the 3500 block of Dewdney Avenue for reports that two people were threatening an employee and causing destruction with an improvised aerosol flame weapon and axe, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Police arrived around 7:35 p.m. and arrested a 35-year-old man and 26-year-old woman.
They were both charged with mischief over $5,000, assault with a weapon, arson with disregard for human life and robbery. The woman was also charged with failure to comply with a probation order.
The accused made their first court appearance on Friday.
