2 charged after Sarnia, Ont. stabbing

Two men from Sarnia, Ont. are facing charges after an altercation escalated to a stabbing, according to police.

Officers were called to a home on Royal Crescent in Sarnia around 7 p.m. on Tuesday where it’s reported a 26-year-old man confronted the residents about an ongoing issue.

An argument continued in the backyard between a total of four people when it was noticed the 26 year old was bleeding and needed medical attention.

Police and Lambton paramedics arrived and the victim was taken to the hospital where police say he remains and his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Two of the other men involved in the incident were arrested without incident and are each facing a charge of aggravated assault.