Two Edmonton men were arrested after they allegedly stole catalytic converters from vehicles in the Leduc industrial area.

Leduc RCMP were called to the area at 4:50 a.m. Jan. 10 after a complaint of two people stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a business.

Officers pulled over a vehicle leaving the area and found several converters inside, said RCMP.

Brian Decosse, 37, and Calvin McKirdy, 35, were arrested.

Decosse was charged with:

Break and enter

Mischief under $5,000

Fail to comply with release order condition x3

Theft under $5,000

Fail to comply with probation order

Decosse will remain in custody until his appearance in Leduc Provincial Court on Jan. 21.

McKirdy was charged with:

Break and enter

Mischief under $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Fail to comply with probation order

McKirdy was released until his court date in Leduc Provincial Court on Feb. 18.

In a statement, Leduc RCMP said they take thefts of catalytic converters very seriously and are using pro-active measures to try and combat these types of crime.