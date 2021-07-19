2 charged after vehicle search yields suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and quantity of cash
Two residents of Stoney Nakoda First Nation face charges after a search of a vehicle by members of the Cochrane RCMP yielded a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl and cash.
The incident took place July 15, when members of the Cochrane RCMP's crime reduction unit stopped a vehicle with four people inside at the Centex Gas Bar on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.
Officers searched their vehicle, recovering 25.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 4.6 grams of suspected fentanyl and $1645 in cash.
As a result, 53-year-old Vincent Abraham and 46-year-old Agnes Poucette both have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance.
Both have released on bail with conditions. Both are scheduled to appear in provincial court in Cochrane Aug. 3.
Anyone with information about drug trafficking in Cochrane or the Stoney Nakoda First Nation is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-932-2211. Anonymous tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-88477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.
