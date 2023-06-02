2 charged following online buy-and-sale robberies

A Calgary man and a youth face charges in relation to a series of online robberies and thefts.

Between April 23 and Monday, 12 robberies and thefts took place after sellers posted iPhones for sale online.

Police believe multiple suspects posed as the same potential buyer, using the same Facebook profile with the name "Chris Luma."

After a number of reports that included a similar description of a getaway vehicle, police were able to identify two suspects they believed were involved with the robberies.

Monday, a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Cedardale Road S.W., where police seized stolen electronics, stolen licence plates and arrested one suspect.

Deng Amag, 18, was charged with robbery, theft under $5,000, tracking stolen property under $5,000 and multiple breaches of court orders.

He's scheduled to appear in court June 9.

The same day, a second search warrant was executed in the 4400 block of Richardson Way S.W. that led to the arrest of a 15-year-old boy who can't be named.

He's charged with robbery and four counts of theft under $5,000.

He will appear in court June 16.

Police also offered a few safety tips for anyone engaging in buy-and-sell transactions online:

Be wary of selling to online profiles that have recently been created, and feature few personal photos or "friends."

Meet in a public place where there is CCTV coverage. Consider taking someone with you. Going to someone's house to deliver an item or arranging to meet at your place is discouraged.

Ask for an e-transfer as payment, rather than cash.

Don't factory reset your phone until the sale is completed.

If something feels wrong, or the buyer is overly nervous, don't hesitate to back away from the sale.

Anyone who has been the victim of a theft or robbery is encouraged to report it by calling police at 403-266-1234, or by calling 911 for a crime in progress.