2 charged in carjacking northeast of Edmonton

Two people have been arrested and charged after a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint northeast of Edmonton last Thursday.

Smoky Lake RCMP were called to the scene in that town at 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 21.

Mounties allege two people were involved in the crime that saw a gun brandished, a shot fired and a vehicle stolen from a man who was not injured.

Officers from Smoky Lake, Cold Lake, St. Paul, Fort Saskatchewan, Lac La Biche, Boyle and Redwater were all called out to help track the suspects.

Both people were arrested without incident northeast of Goodfish Lake.

"Partnership, teamwork and communication was key during this event," Sgt. Anita Doktor said in a Wednesday news release.

"Big thanks to all the members and units involved."

The accused, both Edmonton residents in their 20s, have been charged with robbery with a firearm.

One of the accused has been remanded into custody. He faces an additional nine charges including discharge firearm with intent, flight from police and dangerous driving.

Smoky Lake is about 110 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.