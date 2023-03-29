2 charged in connection with Claresholm pipe bomb incidents

Claresholm RCMP say two people have been arrested in connection with an explosion that seriously injured another person over the weekend.

At 9:30 p.m. on March 25, police were called to a home following a complaint about an explosion inside a garage.

"A witness said that they saw two people carry a person and put them in a vehicle and then drive away. A few minutes later, RCMP were called to the Claresholm hospital where an injured male had been dropped off with serious injuries," police said in a release.

When officers arrived at the home, they executed a search warrant and discovered various types of ammunition, pieces of pipe, fireworks, an explosive fuse and ammunition that had been cut open to remove the gunpowder.

Additional investigation by police has determined that the pair are the suspects sought in connection with similar incidents in early March.

Jaden Ross Vincent, 27, of Claresholm, was identified as one of the individuals inside the garage at the time of the explosion.

He is charged with two counts of using explosives with intent, two counts of mischief under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Michael John Wynia, 40, of Claresholm, was identified as the man who was injured in the March 25 explosion.

He is charged with three counts of making an explosive substance, three counts of mischief under $5,000, three counts of causing an explosion, possession of break-in tools and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both suspects are due in court on April 5.