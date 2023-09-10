2 charged in death of 18-year-old Danillo Canales Glenn

An 18-year-old man and 16-year-old youth have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Calgary teenager Danillo Canales Glenn.

The 18-year-old died last Tuesday night in the community of Copperfield.

Canales Glenn was playing basketball with friends when he was attacked with pepper spray and stabbed a number of times.

The 16-year-old can't be named due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police aren't releasing the name of the 18-year-old to ensure the identity of the youth is protected.

Police did not disclose the nature of the relationship between the pair.

Each faces a single count of second-degree murder.

Both are scheduled to appear in court Monday.