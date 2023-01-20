2 charged in drug trafficking investigation, fentanyl and methamphetamine seized: Regina police
Over 820 grams of fentanyl and other items were found as part of a drug trafficking investigation in and around Regina.
The Regina Drug Unit, along with Yorkton RCMP officers, and the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan, completed enforcement in Saltcoats, Sask., on Thursday, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Police discovered over 820 grams of fentanyl, 3,200 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, cash, and other items to support drug trafficking, while executing a search in the 100 block of Crescent Lake Road.
Two people, a 42-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman from Saltcoats, were arrested.
They were both charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and possessing proceeds of crime under $5,000. The woman was also charged with failure to comply with release conditions.
The accused will make their first court appearance on Friday.
