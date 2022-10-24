2 charged in fire that destroyed historic northern Alberta church
Two people have been charged in connection with the fire that destroyed the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Catholic Church in Fort Chipewyan, Alta., in August.
Emergency crews were called to the historic church around 2:34 a.m. on Aug. 25.
When they arrived, the flames were already so intense they were unable to save the structure.
An arson investigation launched by RCMP determined that the blaze was deliberately set.
A 19-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, both from Fort Chipewyan, have been charged with arson.
The 19-year-old has been released and is scheduled to appear at the Fort Chipewyan Provincial Court on Dec. 1.
The 26-year-old is awaiting a judicial hearing.
The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Catholic Church in Fort Chipewyan was built in 1909.
Mounties are encouraging anyone who feels victimized by the fire to contact Wood Buffalo Victim Services Unit at 780-788-4250 for information on the completion of Victim Impact Statements and other available resources.
