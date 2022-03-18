2 charged in January armed robbery of Jasper Avenue cannabis store
A 19-year-old man and an Edmonton youth have been charged in connection to the January robbery of a Jasper Avenue cannabis shop.
According to police, on Jan. 29, a staff member was held at gunpoint while another shop employee was threatened with a machete and told to fill a bag with cannabis products. The two robbers fled the store.
No one was injured in the incident.
In a Friday release, the Edmonton Police Service said it conducted searches of "multiple locations" connected to the investigation into the robbery on Thursday, and two people were arrested.
Officers seized two firearms, ammunition, and "other evidence" during the searches.
The youth is facing eight charges, including two counts of robbery and disguise with intent.
Victor Corcoran faces 14 charges, including two counts of possession of a weapon obtained by crime, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition readily accessible, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
-
WRHA warns of text-based scam offering $100 to vaccinated ManitobansThe Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is warning Manitobans about a text-based scam it says purports to offer people money for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Calgary Stampeders get their closeup on NBC sitcom recalling movie star's CFL daysThe Calgary Stampeders were ready for prime time this week.
-
Winnipeg police concerned for missing man living with dementiaWinnipeg police issued a Silver Alert Friday night as the service requested help from the public to find a missing man who they said lives with dementia.
-
Sudbury doctors pen letter calling for Laurentian greenspace to be preservedDoctors from Health Sciences North in Sudbury have written an open letter stressing the importance of Laurentian University's greenspace.
-
Bakery sees big business bump following complaint about naughty cookieNormally, complaints are bad for business, but Punk Rock Pastries in Burnaby just proved there's often no such thing as bad press.
-
Demand surges for passports as COVID-19 rules relaxWith COVID-19 restrictions easing, more people are wanting to travel. With the resumption of travel, Service Canada is experiencing an increase in passport applications across the country.
-
With surging inflation, how do current prices compare to Alberta's last oil boom?As the price of transportation, groceries, and housing continues to pressure Albertans' budgets, one economist says our cost of living for some expenses is actually less than it was back during the last oil boom in 2007.
-
Raw B.C. oysters associated with jump in norovirus cases, health officials warnHealth officials are warning the public about an increase in norovirus cases that's been associated with eating raw B.C. oysters.
-
Rosy outlook for Ontario's mining sectorA new report from the Ontario Mining Association (OMA) called the 'State of the Mining Sector' is forecasting a rosy outlook for the industry.