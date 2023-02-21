2 charged in Regina after weapons found in stolen vehicle, police say

Two people from Regina are facing several charges after officers found bladed weapons in a stolen vehicle on Monday, according to police

Officers saw a stolen vehicle in a parking lot on the 1800 block of Saskatchewan Drive around 10 p.m., Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

The passenger, a man, got out of the vehicle and was arrested without incident, RPS said.

In a search, police found the man had multiple documents that didn’t belong to him, according to police.

Soon after, a woman got out of the vehicle and was also arrested without incident, police said.

RPS said officers searched the vehicle and found several bladed weapons.

A 33-year-old man and a 25-year old woman are both charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and possession of a weapon.

The man is also charged with identity fraud and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The woman also faces an impaired driving charge.

The accused made their first court appearances on Monday morning.