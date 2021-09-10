iHeartRadio

2 charged in Saskatoon meth bust

Saskatoon police say they located methamphetamine, cash, fake IDs, cell phones, a firearm and a collapsible baton in a Sept. 9 drug bust. (Saskatoon Police Service)

Two people are facing charges after Saskatoon police say they seized 1.47 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Following an investigation where police observed activity consistent with drug trafficking, a man was arrested outside of a home in the 200 block of Avenue X North.

According to police, a search warrant was executed Thursday.

Police say they located methamphetamine, cash, fake IDs, cell phones, a firearm, and a collapsible baton.

A woman was also arrested and allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cash and a can of bear spray.

Investigators seized 1.47 kilograms of methamphetamine, $9,550 cash, 52.6 grams of crack cocaine, 15.7 grams of MDMA and a prohibited firearm.

