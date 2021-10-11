2 charged in Saturday morning robbery in Ponoka

Two men face criminal charges following a robbery of a Ponoka residence.

Police responded to a complaint around 9:40 a.m. Saturday that two men entered a home and assaulted the occupant with a baseball bat.

The suspects are alleged to have stolen some money, and electronics equipment.

RCMP say the victim was able to get out of the house and call 911 from a neighbour's place. Shortly thereafter, the two suspects fled the scene in a small SUV.

The two suspects were then located at a residence on the Montana First Nation and taken into custody without incident.

Connor Saddleback, 27 has been charged with robbery with a weapon; assault with a weapon; and four counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Junior Rain, 21, has been charged with robbery with a weapon.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both men are currently in police custody.