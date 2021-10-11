2 charged in Saturday morning robbery in Ponoka
Two men face criminal charges following a robbery of a Ponoka residence.
Police responded to a complaint around 9:40 a.m. Saturday that two men entered a home and assaulted the occupant with a baseball bat.
The suspects are alleged to have stolen some money, and electronics equipment.
RCMP say the victim was able to get out of the house and call 911 from a neighbour's place. Shortly thereafter, the two suspects fled the scene in a small SUV.
The two suspects were then located at a residence on the Montana First Nation and taken into custody without incident.
Connor Saddleback, 27 has been charged with robbery with a weapon; assault with a weapon; and four counts of failure to comply with a probation order.
Junior Rain, 21, has been charged with robbery with a weapon.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Both men are currently in police custody.
