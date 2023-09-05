2 charged in series of Fort Chipewyan shootings

Two people have been charged in connection with a series of shootings in Fort Chipewyan.

The same home was shot at in the early morning of Aug. 13 and then in the evening of Aug. 21. In the first incident, a person sustained "minor injuries," police said. In the second, a vehicle was also set on fire and the chief of the Mikisew Cree First Nation ordered an overnight lockdown.

Then, on Aug. 25, two more homes were shot at. A man was arrested that night.

RCMP announced charges against him and a second man on Sunday.

A 37-year-old Grande Prairie resident faces a slew of charges related to all three shootings.

A 34-year-old Fort Chipewyan resident was charged in connection to the Aug. 13 and 21 shootings.

Both were being kept in custody until their next court appearance in Fort Chipewyan on Sept. 7.