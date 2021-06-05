2 charged, Innisfail RCMP searching for suspect in break and enter near Penhold, Alta.

Innisfail RCMP are searching for one suspect and have charged two others after a break and enter early Friday morning.

Friday morning at around 1:10 a.m., Innisfail RCMP received a call about a break-in at the Horn Hill transfer station on Highway 42 near Penhold, Alta. RCMP officers responded to the call, and spotted a number of individuals still on site.

The suspects fled on foot. Officers were able to locate one suspect on an acreage, with the help of the RCMP Police Dog Service. A second suspect was caught walking down Highway 42.

After investigating, Darrel Viktor Hokanson, 43, of Rumsey, Alta., and 49-year-old Sheldon Richard Metcalfe, from the Red Deer area, have both been charged with breaking and entering.

Additionally, Metcalfe faces two counts of failure to comply with a release order and one count of disobeying an order from the court.

Police seek public assistance in trying to locate the third suspect, Francis Pander.

Pander is described as 170 cm tall, 68 kg, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online, or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.