2 charged, warrant issued for third in scam targeting Calgary grandparents

The Calgary Police Service confirms two people have been charged and an arrest warrant has been issued for a third after elderly Calgarians were swindled in recent weeks.

Beginning in early December, police received reports of seniors receiving phone calls from people claiming to be their grandchildren. The caller would say they had been arrested before a second person impersonating an officer stated that, due to the pandemic, a courier would be stopping by to collect cash for bail.

Police confirm several victims handed cash to a woman who visited their home following the call.

As a result of the investigation, officers searched a downtown apartment, two store units and two vehicles on Jan. 5.

Two suspects — 27-year-old Kashywayne Colie and 37-year-old Shannon Belcourt — were arrested and charged.

Colie's 13 charges include weapons, fraud and property obtained by crime offences.

Belcourt was charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Makayla Mentis, who allegedly collected cash from the seniors, in connection with the investigation.

Investigators are also attempting to identify another woman who collected cash from victims. She is believed to be between 20 and 25 years old. Police have released surveillance images of the unknown woman.

Anyone with information regarding Mentis' whereabouts or the identity of the unknown woman is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

For tips aimed to prevent seniors from being the victims of fraud, visit Scams and Fraud Targeted at Seniors.