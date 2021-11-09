2 charged with arson after vehicle fires north of Edmonton
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Two men are facing charges after multiple vehicles were set on fire in Lac La Biche.
On Nov. 3 at around 10:30 p.m., RCMP were called to the Deer Meadows Trailer Park where officers found two vehicles on fire.
While fire crews were on route, police said they worked to extinguish the flames.
No one was injured in the fire but the vehicles at the residence were damaged, RCMP said.
Police have arrested two men in connection to the incident.
Mark Pauze, 31, and Ethan Saulnier, 29, from Lac La Biche have been charged with arson.
Pauze and Saulnier are scheduled to appear in Lac La Biche provincial court on Dec. 6.
Lac La Biche is about 215 kilometres north of Edmonton.
