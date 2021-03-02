Two people have been charged after an alleged attempted murder in Moose Jaw last week, according to Moose Jaw police.

In a release, police said officers responded to the 0 block of Stadacona Street West on Feb. 26 in response to a possible assault. No victims or witnesses were found in the area.

Following investigation, a victim with serious head injuries was found receiving treatment at the Dr. F.H. Wigmore Hospital.

The victim has since been released and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

A search warrant was then executed at a residence in the 0 block of Stadacona Street West, where police seized evidence of the offence.

Kaylin Fletcher and Jason Fudge were arrested and have been charged with attempted murder, robbery and possession of crystal meth. They both appeared in Moose Jaw Provincial Court on Tuesday morning.

Police issued a warrant for a third suspect, Brandon Gariepy, on charges of attempted murder and robbery.

Anyone with information about Gariepy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Moose Jaw Police Service or Crime Stoppers.