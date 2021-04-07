2 charged with attempted murder after shootings at O'Chiese First Nation

Two men from the O'Chiese First Nation have each been charged with four counts of attempted murder as well as other charges in connection with multiple shootings on Easter Monday.

Keith Beaverbones, 28, and Zachary Yellowface, 19, are also charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a prohibited firearm

Theft of a vehicle

Flight from peace officer

Resisting arrest

Four victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after multiple shootings were reported within an hour of each other at the O'Chiese First Nation late Monday afternoon.

"This is a nightmarish situation for everyone involved, including the police, but most importantly for the members of the community,” said Staff Sgt. Carl Dinsdale of the Rocky Mountain House Detachment.

“I’m thankful that there was no loss of life during this event, and grateful for the quick response."

The shootings prompted police to advise residents to shelter in place.

Police say the suspects were travelling on an all terrain vehicle and stole another ATV shortly after the first shooting .

The two were arrested with the help of a police helicopter and dog services unit.

Both have already been remanded after making an initial court appearance and are scheduled to appear again later Wednesday.