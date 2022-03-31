2 charged with attempted murder in Maskwacis double shooting, 1 still wanted by police

One of two people charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting in Maskwacis at the end of February is still at large, RCMP say.

On Feb. 26, two males of an unknown age were dropped off at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The shooting had reportedly taken place on the Louis Bull Tribe nation.

Kashton Bull, 22, was arrested March 11. He faces a number of firearms-related charges in addition to two counts of attempted murder.

Mounties have not been able to find Christian Deschamps, 18, from Ermineskin Cree Nation.

He also faces two counts of attempted murder and two firearms-related charges.

Anyone with information about Deschamps' location is asked to call police. He is Indigenous, stands 5'1", weighs 132 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Bull remains in police custody and was scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin provincial court Thursday morning.