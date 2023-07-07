2 charged with second-degree murder in connection to February homicide in Regina

Two people have been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a homicide that took place on Feb. 9, Regina police said.

According to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release, two men, 25-year-old Darien Toto, and 46-year-old Peter Sheepskin, were charged in relation to the death of 36-year-old Patrick Badger.

RPS was sent to a residence on the 600 block of Garnet Street on Feb. 9 at around 11:55 a.m. for the report of a person who allegedly had overdosed.

Police said further investigation determined Badger’s death to be a homicide.

Both of the suspects made their first court appearances Friday morning, RPS said.

Regina police said this was the first homicide of 2023.